GM suspends manufacturing operations in North America, affecting Arlington Assembly Plant

Newly built SUVs roll down General Motors Co. CARE assembly line, the final inspection line for newly built vehicles Feb. 9, 2017 at the Arlington Assembly Plant. General Motors is suspending manufacturing operations in North America, which includes the Arlington location. 

 The Shorthorn: File photo

General Motors Co. is suspending manufacturing operations in North America, which includes the Arlington Assembly Plant, until March 30 in response to COVID-19.

The suspension of operations is to deep clean facilities and a result of market conditions, according to a General Motors statement. Each plant will suspend operations in a sequence with special instructions from manufacturing leadership to ensure production stops in a safe and orderly fashion.

All employees will be compensated, and General Motors is working out details with United Auto Workers, according to an email by Jim Cain, General Motors communications spokesperson.

The Arlington Assembly Plant employs about 5,000 people, with most of them paid hourly.

“[United Auto Workers] members, their families and our communities will benefit from today’s announcement with the certainty that we are doing all that we can to protect our health and safety during this pandemic,” Rory Gamble, United Auto Workers president, said in the statement.

