General Motors Co. is suspending manufacturing operations in North America, which includes the Arlington Assembly Plant, until March 30 in response to COVID-19.
The suspension of operations is to deep clean facilities and a result of market conditions, according to a General Motors statement. Each plant will suspend operations in a sequence with special instructions from manufacturing leadership to ensure production stops in a safe and orderly fashion.
All employees will be compensated, and General Motors is working out details with United Auto Workers, according to an email by Jim Cain, General Motors communications spokesperson.
The Arlington Assembly Plant employs about 5,000 people, with most of them paid hourly.
“[United Auto Workers] members, their families and our communities will benefit from today’s announcement with the certainty that we are doing all that we can to protect our health and safety during this pandemic,” Rory Gamble, United Auto Workers president, said in the statement.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.