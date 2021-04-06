Crowds in red and blue Texas Rangers jerseys formed long lines outside the entrance to Globe Life Field on Monday. Visitors bunched together, grinning as they took photos next to a statue of Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan. Mr. Corny, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs mascot, handed out high-fives to adults and children. It was the first Rangers Opening Day in two years to see in-person crowds.
Monday marked many firsts for Rangers fans. It was the first home game of the team’s 2021 season. It was the first time Rangers fans watched their team in person at the “new” $1 billion Globe Life Field, which originally opened in 2020. It was also the first time an MLB team opened their ballpark at 100% capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some fans felt the event was a step toward returning to the pre-pandemic way of life.
“It’s about time that we’re back to normal, or at least close to being normal,” Frisco resident Johnny Valenzuela said.
To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, health and safety protocols were implemented at the ballpark. All fans were required to wear masks except when actively eating or drinking at their seats. Globe Life Field also remained cashless, meaning all tickets were digital, and only credit cards were accepted at concession areas and retail locations.
Globe Life Field officials also made several changes to the functionality of concession areas. Fans were able to download the MLB Ballpark app and order food, beverages and merchandise directly to their seats. Reverse ATMs were also available to convert cash into payment cards, and 50 self-service kiosks allowed fans to order food and arrange contactless pickup within the ballpark.
At the entrance, many fans waited until it was time to go inside to put on their face masks.
Just outside the stadium at Texas Live, Valenzuela, like many others, stood watching the game on a large screen, beer in hand.
“People just got to worry about their own health,” he said. “If they don’t feel as though, that they’re healthy enough to be outside, then don’t come outside.”
The Texas Rangers announced March 10 that Globe Life Field would open at full capacity a week after Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order to reopen Texas businesses at full capacity and end the statewide mask mandate.
Before MLB began their season Friday, President Joe Biden called the decision to open Globe Life Field at full capacity a mistake and urged team officials to listen to health experts and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Prosper resident Lindsey Wortham said she was worried some people wouldn’t follow mask regulations.
“[I’m] a little nervous,” she said. “But it’s outside.”
The Colony resident Kari Wood said she felt that she had to be more cautious about attending Opening Day game compared to past games. She said she wanted to ensure people were following guidelines and things like hand sanitizer were available.
Inside the ballpark, a near-capacity crowd of over 38,000 watched as the Rangers took on the Toronto Blue Jays, eventually losing 6-2.
Fans got the chance to chase after home runs, take selfies with the baseball diamond in the background and cheer on the team.
Dallas resident Don John Vrock said he expects to see issues from the pandemic continue through the rest of the year, but more people will attend large-scale events in person.
Monday’s game was the first of a six-game homestand. The Rangers will play the Blue Jays on Wednesday before facing the San Diego Padres in consecutive games Friday through Sunday.
