Editorial: UTA should enact a universitywide pass/fail option for students amid the COVID-19 outbreak

With the newfound obstacles of shifting all UTA courses online and the added external struggles faced during this pandemic, there is no doubt that students' grade performances could begin to slip due to no fault of their own.
This is why UTA leaders must enact a pass/fail grading option for every single student, allowing them to receive a pass or fail instead of an A through F letter grade if they decide to opt-in.
Some students may transition adequately into their courses’ new format. Some students have the proper technology and domicile stability to transition seamlessly. Some have courses that transition easily to online or have professors that have taken this pandemic into consideration. But some don’t.
Students will find difficulties in this transition, and many will be a part of some of the most vulnerable groups. Students will or already have been impacted by COVID-19, either on a physical, emotional or economic level, to the point that their grades will suffer.
This will then affect their scholarships, post-undergraduate applications, internships and more.
We urge the university leaders to adopt a pass/fail option for students across all colleges, as opposed to the Faculty Senate’s passed recommendation that pass/fail options be made at the college level.
To allow the decision to be made at a college level will lead to more confusion, more frustration and will favor some students over others.
A universitywide pass/fail option will allow students to not be affected by a letter grade while still earning their course credit.
They’ll still be earning their credit during a time of uncertainty and struggle. They’ll still be earning their grade while the world around them changes day by day.
UTA leaders need to take charge of helping students during this extreme situation. Right now, they’re falling behind.
UT Austin, Texas A&M, the University of Houston, Rice University and more have made the decision to help students by offering a universitywide, or near universitywide, pass/fail option. It’s time for UTA to make the right choice.
There is no doubt that traditional grading policies are important. But this isn’t the time to follow the status quo or go forth with a policy that enables inequality. Students are in an unprecedented situation, and all of them must be lifted up.
The Shorthorn Editorial Board is made up of opinion editor David Silva Ramirez; Editor-in-Chief Brian Lopez; associate news editor Angelica Perez; multimedia editor Anna Geyer; Jacob Reyes, life and entertainment editor; news reporter Daisy Garcia; and copy editor Andrew Walter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I really have to respectfully disagree with this idea for two reasons. First, not all students deserve to receive a passing grade. Many students during the semester have not put in the effort that is required of them to receive a passing grade; they either fail to show up to class, miss assignments and disregard any attempt to makeup the missed work, and/or disrespect fellow students by not participating in group projects as required. That type of behavior should not be condoned in any manner or form. Second, when you hand out rewards to everyone - including those that do not deserve or qualify for them, you remove incentives and motivation for further success and quality of education. That does not improve UTA as a whole but rather reduces our image. Why should we have to be like all the other institutions and cave into the whims of emotional reactions? That is not the spirit of our school...we need to Mav Up and stick this month out. There needs to be personal accountability and responsibility here as well and that is reflected not only on those who have not succeeded but on those who have as well and they should be recognized for their hard work too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.