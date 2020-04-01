As government officials brace the country for around 100,000 COVID-19 related deaths or more, Tarrant and Dallas counties see daily increases in reported cases.
Over 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Texas, according to data retrieved Wednesday by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
In a press conference Tuesday, coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said the projected number of deaths in the country could be between 100,000 and 200,000 if social distancing guidelines are used. The number could be between 1.5 million and 2.2 million if they aren’t.
Here are the updates for Tarrant and Dallas counties as of Wednesday.
Tarrant County updates
Tarrant County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 15 new cases Wednesday.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to three in the county after the first death was reported on March 15. The man was an Arlington resident who resided in the Texas Masonic Retirement Center.
A man from Hurst and a woman from Fort Worth were the two most recent deaths, according to a Tarrant County Public Health press release.
Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health director, said in the press release that both patients had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County Public Health staff will investigate to determine who the patients came into contact with before they tested positive for COVID-19, according to the press release.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county reports 288 provisional positive COVID-19 cases and 18 recovered cases, according to the county website. Arlington has 48 cases of COVID-19.
Dallas County updates
Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 100 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with two additional deaths. This is the largest spike in cases the county has reported in a single day.
The county’s total count is now 731 positive COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths. The two deaths reported Wednesday include a man in his 50s who resided in Mesquite and a woman in her 80s who resided in Garland, according to a Dallas County press release.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in the press release that the curve in COVID-19 cases is starting to rise. He encouraged people to take personal responsibility as the curve rises.
