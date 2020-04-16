Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has required that people wear homemade face coverings when visiting or working at an essential business and riding public transit to help slow down the transmission of COVID-19.

The new order, which starts 11:59 p.m. Friday, is part of the county's Declaration of Local Disaster. It requires that people over the age of 2 wear some form of covering over the nose and mouth to the greatest extent possible while continuing to practice social distancing.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court held a heated discussion Friday morning on the order and voted 3-2 during an emergency meeting to have craft stores open as an essential business for residents to make homemade face coverings.

The vote came after some commissioners expressed that Jenkins had not consulted with them before announcing the order and the wording of the order could potentially cause confusion on how the county would enforce it.

Jenkins said any wording change to the order would water down the message and the importance of face coverings.

Police will not enforce the requirement; however, businesses do have the option to refuse service, Jenkins said during a press conference Thursday. He hopes people comply as the county nears its peak of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The requirement comes as a recommendation from the local health department and the medical community, Jenkins said. It also follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“By doing this, we hopefully can get this over with faster and keep people safer,” Jenkins said.

The county reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total count to 2,190 with 55 total deaths, according to the Dallas County website.

@rocio_mhdz

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu