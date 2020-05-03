Dallas County reports new highest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases Sunday

Dallas County reported 234 new positive COVID-19 cases — its highest single-day increase — and one death Sunday.

The reported cases bring the county’s total case count to 4,133 and total deaths to 111, according to a Dallas County news release. The additional death was of a woman in her 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

“Today’s numbers are the highest we have seen so far,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins stated in the news release. “I’m hopeful that the medical models will prove correct and we are nearing the peak. Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes.”

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to allow his executive order on social distancing to expire and allow specific businesses to reopen Friday at 25% capacity.

Before Abbott’s order allowing businesses to reopen, medical models showed the next few days as the county’s peak with declines expected in mid-May, Jenkins stated in a Saturday news release.

“Increased activity makes this harder to achieve, but it’s still possible if we all make smart decisions,” Jenkins stated.

