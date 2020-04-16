Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has required that people wear homemade face coverings when going out to the grocery store, visiting the doctor’s office or when working at an essential business.

The new order, which starts Saturday, is part of the county's Declaration of Local Disaster. It requires that people over the age of 2 wear some form of covering over the nose and mouth while continuing to practice social distancing.

The requirement comes as a recommendation from the local health department and the medical community to help speed up the county’s recovery from COVID-19, Jenkins said during a press conference. It also follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Police will not enforce the requirement; however, businesses do have the option to refuse service, Jenkins said. He hopes people comply as the county nears its peak of reported COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“By doing this, we hopefully can get this over with faster and keep people safer,” Jenkins said.

To ensure a face mask is thick enough for safe use, people can take a mirror and place it behind the cloth, take a spray bottle of water and spray the cloth. If the mirror gets wet, it’s not thick enough, Jenkins said.

The county reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total count to 2,066 with 50 total deaths, according to the Dallas County website.

