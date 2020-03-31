Dallas County is at the very beginning of the curve for reported coronavirus cases, County Judge Clay Jenkins said at a press conference Tuesday.
How steep the curve gets depends on how the executive orders made 10 days ago are followed, Jenkins said.
There are 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, bringing the total to 631. The county has also reported 13 deaths.
The county has a short supply of personal protective equipment left, Jenkins said. Supplies from other federal government sources are needed for Dallas County to build its personal protective equipment capability.
Jenkins said manufacturers can open back up for operation if they make personal protective equipment, and hospitals will compensate them.
Following Sunday’s press conference announcing new measures in nursing homes, Jenkins said once anyone at specific homes tests positive for COVID-19, a test must be administered to anyone wanting to leave the facility.
This applies to Skyline Nursing Center, Monticello West, The Reserve at Richardson, Edgemere skilled nursing facility and Westridge Nursing and Rehabilitation.
