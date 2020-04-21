Dallas County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county’s stay-at-home order until May 15.
The county stay-at-home order was previously set to expire April 30.
The extension is to keep residents safe and stabilize nonessential movement as the county eases restrictions on businesses, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins stated in a tweet.
The county reported 90 new cases and four deaths Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 2,602 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 64 total deaths to date, according to a Dallas County press release Tuesday.
Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services director, recommended the extension last until May 31.
Huang stated that it’s necessary to have a baseline stay-at-home order while trying to open businesses and evaluating impact.
There are over 20,000 cases in Texas, with 517 deaths and an estimated 6,486 recoveries, according to data retrieved Tuesday by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
