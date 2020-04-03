Dallas County extends disaster declaration, announces stay-at-home order to continue until April 30

Downtown Dallas seen from the top of the Texas Star Ferris wheel Oct. 1, 2019 at the State Fair of Texas. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins extended the city's disaster declaration until May 20 and the stay-at-home order until April 30. 

 The Shorthorn file photo/Elias Valverde II

Dallas County Commissioners Court voted Friday morning to extend the county’s disaster declaration until May 20 as the county nears 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins then announced Friday evening that he would extend the county’s stay-at-home order to April 30. The amended order continues what the previous order did, restricts residents to their homes and allows travel only for essential services.

As of Friday, the county reports 921 positive cases and 17 deaths.

Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services director, gave a presentation on COVID-19 projections before the court voted.

He showed projections on what the cases would look like if no action was taken, what the current situation is and if the court extended the stay-at-home order.

The county’s stay home order is giving off data that is close to the kind of data found in a strong mitigation model, he said.

“This is a model that does show if we continue on the same path with the physical distancing, that the burden on the hospitals would be manageable,” Huang said.

There are over 1 million positive COVID-19 cases in the world, with over 5,500 cases in Texas, according to data retrieved Friday from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

@bjgarcia27

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Tags

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments