COVID-19 vaccines met with skepticism due to rapid development, historic distrust toward health care

As Arlington prepares for its allotment of COVID-19 vaccines, concerns over the rapidity of its development and historical distrust of American health care have become part of the conversation.
In November, companies Pfizer and Moderna each announced that they had developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates with 95% effectiveness and 94.1% efficacy, respectively. Efficacy is the performance of a vaccine in controlled circumstances while effectiveness is assessed by how it performs under real-world circumstances, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pfizer’s candidate is expected to receive a Food and Drug Administration ruling by Thursday; Moderna’s ruling is expected Dec. 17.
Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine, given over 21 days, has a storage temperature of -94 degrees Fahrenheit. Moderna’s vaccine has a storage temperature of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit and is administered via two shots over 28 days.
Usually vaccines can take 10 to 15 years to develop, physics professor Wei Chen said. Since 2014, he has been working on a way to kill cancer cells without harming the healthy cells around them using nanoparticles.
Because of the urgency of the pandemic, the typical three-phase COVID-19 vaccine development process was done simultaneously, he said.
The process involves forming an idea, performing cell studies, then animal studies and moving to clinical trials. In phase one, the vaccine’s toxicity is tested; in phase two, the dosage amount is tested and adjusted; and in phase three, the vaccine’s efficiency is assessed, Chen said.
Once approved by the FDA, a limited number of vaccines are expected to arrive in Arlington later in December, Fire Chief Don Crowson said during the meeting.
While the city does not know which version of the vaccine it’ll get, Arlington is prepared for the storage requirements of both, Crowson said during a Nov. 17 City Council meeting.
When a COVID-19 vaccine is made widely available, Safisha Hill, African American studies adjunct professor, said she doesn’t think Black people will rush in line to get it due to distrust of American health care.
The history of Black people being experimented on for medical advancement goes as far back as the era of slavery, Hill said in an email. James Marion Sims, a 19th century physician, experimented on enslaved Black women without anesthesia to develop new techniques related to women’s reproductive health.
In 1927, ten Black children were exposed to radiation during an experiment misrepresented as a cure for ringworm. Vertus Hardiman, the youngest of the group at five years old, suffered a hole in his skull from the experiment.
In 1932, the Tuskegee Experiment was started to study untreated syphilis in 600 Black men, who were told they were being treated for “bad blood.” The men involved in the study were not given proper treatment to cure their illness once penicillin was linked to syphilis treatment, receiving placebos instead.
The distrust caused by these experiments and others has made transparency just a term, Hill said. Although communities of color are most affected by COVID-19, those communities may reject the idea of receiving vaccines due to historical distrust, she said.
Sharing information in community spaces is the best way to make vaccine transparency possible for people of color, Hill said. Churches and media outlets that cater to communities of color are examples she listed.
In the early stages of vaccine clinical trials, the goal is to not include any patients at risk, Dermatologist Linda Lee said in a presentation given as part of the UTA Physics Department’s Colloquium series.
Lee, who earned a master’s and doctorate degree in cell biology, gave the presentation titled “COVID-19: Updates on Viral Transmission and Prevention of Disease.”
“We know from experience that a lot of our underrepresented minorities are at high risk for infection and for severe disease and for death,” she said. “For that reason, a lot of the studies that have been done so far have not included those patient populations.”
Pfizer’s phase three study of their vaccine said efficiency was consistent across age, gender, race and ethnicity demographics, according to a Nov. 18 news release. The study included 43,000 enrolled participants.
Moderna enrolled 30,000 participants in their study. The demographic makeup was 63% white, 20% Hispanic and Latino, 10% Black and 4% Asian, according to a study enrollment completion document published Oct. 21.
As far as how quickly the vaccines were developed, Chen said he trusts the results because he’s familiar with the development process.
He said the vaccine is only effective if the majority of people get it. Using the example of grocery shopping, he said if one person out of a whole store had the vaccine, it wouldn’t prevent transmission of the virus. If over 50 out of 100 people in the store had the vaccine, it would be more effective, Chen said.
