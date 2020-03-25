There are 90 cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County and one related death, according to the Tarrant County website. In the table below, the cases are separated into different categories, and it will be updated as cases are reported. You'll also find key dates in Tarrant County's efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
|
City
|
Cases
|
Active
|
Deaths
|
Recovered
|
Arlington
|
16
|
15
|
1
|
0
|
Benbrook
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Colleyville
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Euless
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Forest Hill
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Fort Worth
|
31
|
31
|
0
|
0
|
Grand Prairie
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Grapevine
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Haltom City
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Hurst
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Keller
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Lakeside
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Mansfield
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
North Richland Hills
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Southlake
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
Unincorporated
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Watauga
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Westlake
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
White Settlement
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
Updated: 3-25-20, 11:15 a.m; Source:tarrantcounty.com
Local updates
3/25: Dallas County reported 78 additional positive cases, bringing its total case count to 247. Tarrant County reported 90 cases. Arlington reported two cases, bringing its total to 16.
3/24: Arlington, Fort Worth and Tarrant County order residents to stay home except for essential activities. Tarrant County had 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with one related death and three recovered cases. Fort Worth leads the county with 24 cases and Arlington is second with 14.
3/21: Tarrant County closes nonessential retail establishments after announcing 13 new COVID-19 cases.
3/18: Tarrant County reports nine COVID-19 cases. Gov. Greg Abbott also held a press conference in Arlington announcing the arrival of 2,500 COVID-19 test kits in the city.
3/17: A senior citizen resident of Arlington who died March 15 tests positive for COVID-19 on March 17. It was the first known death related to the new coronavirus in North Texas.
3/16: Tarrant County reports that Arlington has one positive COVID-19 case.
3/13: Tarrant County reports second and third presumptive cases of COVID-19 and declares state of disaster.
3/13: Gov. Gregg Abbott declares state disaster for all Texas counties amid coronavirus concerns. There were 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas.
3/10: Tarrant County reports its first presumptive case of COVID-19.
