CDC recommends the use of cloth face coverings in public settings to slow COVID-19 spread

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends individuals wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

This recommendation comes in light of new evidence that the virus can easily spread through interactions with others in close proximity even with someone who does not exhibit any symptoms, stated the CDC website. Grocery stores and pharmacies are places where the CDC recommends individuals wear face coverings.

Cloth face coverings can be created from household items or made at home from cloth materials. Face coverings that are not recommended for the public include surgical masks and N95 respirators, which should be reserved for health care workers and first responders, stated the CDC website.

According to the CDC website, this recommendation complements and does not replace President Donald Trump’s coronavirus guidelines, which can be found here.

The CDC also recommends individuals maintain a 6-feet social distance from others, stay home as much as possible, wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

There are over 275,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering on Friday evening. This includes over 7,000 deaths and about 9,700 recoveries.

Globally, the number of reported cases has exceeded 1 million, according to a previous Shorthorn article.

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent being infected with COVID-19. The virus is spread mainly from person to person, and the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed, according to the CDC website.

@daisygarciac

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu