Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing for eligible Tarrant County residents will start in Arlington Friday.

This comes after the city announced Tuesday that The Parks Mall at Arlington would serve as a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center and could start administering 100 tests a day.

Testing will run by appointment only, and residents will have to preregister for a time slot between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a city news release. Those who show up without a confirmed appointment will be turned away.

The city will provide more information on the testing location once an appointment time slot is confirmed, according to the news release. Residents with appointments must show a valid photo ID with proof of residency at the test site.

Who should consider testing?

Testing is intended for residents over the age of 18 who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, according to the news release.

Testing eligibility criteria include having a fever over 99.6, cough or shortness of breath and being employed as a health care or essential worker, being over the age of 65 or having a chronic health condition.

Residents who have been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should also consider testing, according to the city’s website.

How to make an appointment

To preregister, residents can visit the city’s website to review eligibility criteria, fill out a form and select a testing time slot.

The city recommends that people schedule an appointment a minimum of one day in advance.

Residents can also schedule an appointment by calling the Arlington Fire Department at 817-459-6029 and leaving a voice message with a name, phone number and address.

The Arlington Fire Department staff will follow up with a phone call to verify the scheduled appointment time and provide further instructions, according to the news release.

Those who do not meet testing criteria at the moment can request an appointment if symptoms change in the following days.

How the tests will be administered at the site

A patient arriving at the drive-thru testing location must remain in their vehicle with the windows rolled up and show identification to site personnel through the rolled-up car window, according to the news release.

Personnel will then advise the patient on the next steps of the test, which is similar to a nasal swab for the flu, according to the news release.

If the patient tests positive for COVID-19, the Arlington Fire Department will provide instructions via a phone call on how to mitigate additional community spread of the virus, as well as guidance on how to monitor symptoms to determine if additional medical supervision is necessary.

COVID-19 test results take about four to five days depending on the demand for testing, according to the city’s website. Patients can visit the Quest Diagnostics website for their results.

