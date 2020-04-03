Arlington to receive $2 million from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act

Arlington will receive $2 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced Friday at a COVID-19 briefing.
President Donald Trump signed the bill on March 27. The bill will also provide a $1,200 check to individuals whose gross income is $75,000 or less.
Fort Worth will receive $4.3 million from the bill, and Tarrant County will get $2.5 million directly, Price said. The grants will be used to fight COVID-19 at various fronts, including providing funding for public testing, personal protective equipment and delivering meals, she said.
There’s also payroll grants, grants to support small businesses and specific grants to manufacture specific supplies to combat COVID-19, Price said.
Price also said the Fort Worth City Council will amend the city’s disaster declaration, extending it to April 30 to match Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, at the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
Arlington City Council extended Arlington's disaster declaration to April 30 at Thursday’s meeting.
As of Friday, Tarrant County has 383 positive COVID-19 cases, with 138 in Fort Worth and 64 in Arlington. There have been seven deaths and 23 recovered cases in the county.
