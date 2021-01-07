Arlington mayor reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays

Mayor Jeff Williams adjourns an emergency city council meeting March 18, 2020, in City Hall. Williams recently shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in December. 

 Photo by Elias Valverde II

Arlington mayor Jeff Williams announced on Thursday that he was infected with COVID-19 over the winter holidays.

Williams revealed his bout with the coronavirus during a Facebook Live conference with the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, saying he was diagnosed Dec. 23.

“I don’t wish that on anyone,” he said in the video.

Susan Schrock, city of Arlington communications coordinator, said Williams has since recovered from the virus and is no longer in quarantine.  

On Monday, Tarrant County reported a record 1,428 COVID-19 hospitalizations, while the city of Arlington has started its first phase of vaccine distribution.

During the Facebook Live conference, Williams urged Arlington citizens to continue social distancing, wearing masks and practicing good hygiene.

“Those three are our tools to fight this virus,” he said.

@ByDavidSilvaR

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Tags

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments