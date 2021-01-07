Arlington mayor reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays

Arlington mayor Jeff Williams announced on Thursday that he was infected with COVID-19 over the winter holidays.
Williams revealed his bout with the coronavirus during a Facebook Live conference with the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, saying he was diagnosed Dec. 23.
“I don’t wish that on anyone,” he said in the video.
Susan Schrock, city of Arlington communications coordinator, said Williams has since recovered from the virus and is no longer in quarantine.
On Monday, Tarrant County reported a record 1,428 COVID-19 hospitalizations, while the city of Arlington has started its first phase of vaccine distribution.
During the Facebook Live conference, Williams urged Arlington citizens to continue social distancing, wearing masks and practicing good hygiene.
“Those three are our tools to fight this virus,” he said.
