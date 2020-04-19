Arlington ISD closes Swift Elementary food distribution site after worker tests positive for COVID-19

A sign for Swift Elementary stands outside of the school at the corner of Mitchell street and Fielder Road. Arlington Independent School District has closed the school as a meal distribution site after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. 

 Anna Geyer

Arlington Independent School District has closed Swift Elementary School as a meal distribution site after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee began experiencing symptoms Friday and sought medical attention, Arlington ISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a press release. District officials were notified of the positive diagnosis Sunday morning.

The employee was part of the Food and Nutrition Services team and prepared meals inside the kitchen and did not come into contact with family members picking up meals, he said.

Arlington ISD is partnering with public health authorities to implement a plan to ensure employee safety, Cavazos said. Swift Elementary School will be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

All 15 employees who work on the campus daily are being notified about potential exposure to COVID-19, he said. Face coverings, protective gloves and social distancing are all strictly enforced for employees when working in the meal distribution program, Cavazos said.

The risk of anyone contracting COVID-19 from picking up food at Swift Elementary School is very low, Tarrant County Public Health advises. The transmission of COVID-19 from food products or packaging is unlikely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Arlington ISD officials are continually monitoring the situation, and Cavazos said the rest of the district’s meal distribution locations are still in operation.

