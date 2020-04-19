Arlington ISD closes Swift Elementary food distribution site after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Arlington Independent School District has closed Swift Elementary School as a meal distribution site after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee began experiencing symptoms Friday and sought medical attention, Arlington ISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a press release. District officials were notified of the positive diagnosis Sunday morning.
The employee was part of the Food and Nutrition Services team and prepared meals inside the kitchen and did not come into contact with family members picking up meals, he said.
Arlington ISD is partnering with public health authorities to implement a plan to ensure employee safety, Cavazos said. Swift Elementary School will be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.
All 15 employees who work on the campus daily are being notified about potential exposure to COVID-19, he said. Face coverings, protective gloves and social distancing are all strictly enforced for employees when working in the meal distribution program, Cavazos said.
The risk of anyone contracting COVID-19 from picking up food at Swift Elementary School is very low, Tarrant County Public Health advises. The transmission of COVID-19 from food products or packaging is unlikely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Arlington ISD officials are continually monitoring the situation, and Cavazos said the rest of the district’s meal distribution locations are still in operation.
@bjgarcia27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.