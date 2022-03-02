Arlington Fire Department to reduce vaccination clinic schedule

The Arlington Fire Department has shifted their vaccination schedule at the Public Health Unit from five days a week to two.
The department has administered over 236,000 vaccinations and boosters through the clinic. Vaccines administered include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, said Jasiel Zapata, Arlington Fire Department public information officer.
The Arlington Fire Department’s vaccine clinic was originally open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The department is now only open Tuesday and Thursday due to reduced demand.
COVID-19 vaccination
Residents 18 and older who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine can choose between the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available to residents 12 and older at the location.
COVID-19 booster shots
A Pfizer COVID-19 booster is available for people 12 and older who have received their second dose of Pfizer at least five months prior.
A Moderna COVID-19 booster is available for people 18 and older who received their second dose of Moderna at least six months prior.
A Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster is available for people 18 and older who received their original Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months prior.
No appointments are required for the vaccine clinic.
Alternative vaccination options are available for Arlington residents who are homebound because of mobility or medical issues. Vaccines will also be provided to caregivers in the home.
To request a home visit, individuals must meet these criteria and contact the fire department at 817-575-3700.
The facility will remain open and continue to distribute vaccines and boosters until it has satisfied the need for vaccinations, Zapata said.
