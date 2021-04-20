Arlington community vaccination center discontinued after operating more than eight weeks

Arlington's community vaccination center, operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was discontinued Monday, according to a city of Arlington press release. The center provided Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines over a two-month period.
Officials at the center cited a lack of demand for the large-scale vaccination site as the reason to end operations.
The center operated seven days a week since Feb. 26, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The site initially began operations in Globe Life Field before moving to the Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center and later to AT&T Stadium.
The community vaccination center provided over 130,000 first-dose and second-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and over 7,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to the city release.
Initially, Arlington began providing vaccines at the Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center in December, but vaccine distribution was consolidated after FEMA-led operations began.
Community vaccination efforts headed by the Arlington Fire Department, which include visiting churches, homebound residents and vulnerable areas, are on pause as the federal government reviews the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in light of reported blood clot reactions, according to the release.
Residents can register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Tarrant County Public Health website.
