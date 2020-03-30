Arlington closes all playgrounds, park workout stations

The Arlington Parks and Recreation Department closed all city playgrounds and park workout stations on Monday to promote social distancing amid COVID-19.
Residents can still hike and use the bike trail systems at local parks, according to a city news release. However, they need to follow the 6-ft social distancing requirements under Tarrant County and Arlington’s stay home orders made on March 24.
The “stay at home” orders only allow residents to leave their homes for essential activities, such as grocery shopping and going to medical facilities. Only essential businesses may remain open during the orders, including restaurants in delivery, takeout and drive-thru capacity.
The Arlington order is in effect until April 3, and the Tarrant County order is in effect until April 7.
President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines to April 30 at a Sunday White House press briefing as he warned that COVID-19 related deaths would likely peak in two weeks.
The Trump administration is expected to finalize the guidelines Tuesday.
