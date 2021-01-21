Arlington becomes first US city to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation for COVID-19 protocols

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council awarded the city of Arlington’s municipal buildings a STAR accreditation for their infectious disease prevention protocols, making Arlington the first U.S. city to achieve such recognition.
The Global Biorisk Advisory Council, a division of the International Sanitary Supply Association, is intended to help establish protocols, procedures and training for biological risk situations, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
The accreditation recognizes that the city has implemented best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics, according to a Jan. 11 city press release.
To achieve accreditation, the city of Arlington had to comply with 20 core elements laid out by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, according to the press release. The core elements ranged from operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness.
In total, 23 public facilities, including all recreation centers, golf course clubhouses and libraries, City Hall, the Municipal Court and Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center received accreditation.
“Achieving the GBAC STAR accreditation is a testament to the City of Arlington’s dedication to keeping our residents and staff as safe as possible,” said libraries director Norma Zuniga in the press release.
