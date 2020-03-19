International business freshman Kristin Alderete left Houston at about 5 a.m. Thursday to move out of Kalpana Chawla Hall.
Thursday began the first of four days UTA gave students to vacate their residence halls in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Joshua Alderete said an immediate smell of air sanitizer welcomed his daughter back after being away for spring break. He said the experience of having to move out abruptly will make his daughter’s freshman year memorable.
Amid an outbreak and the cancellation of in-person classes, many UTA students will end their week having to move out of their residence halls and saying goodbye to the campus.
Lisa Nagy, Student Affairs vice president, said students were asked to schedule a check out time prior to moving out to enforce social distancing. If a student could not move out during that time, they could fill out an exception form.
UTA announced Saturday that a student had contracted COVID-19. The university did not give details about the student or how they became infected with the virus.
Three days later, the university announced its transition to online-only classes in an email from the Office of the President.
In the email, the university encouraged students to stay or return home and stated that only those without a suitable alternative could remain in the residence halls and participate in campus dining programs, which UTA will approve on a case-by-case basis.
UTA joins other UT System institutions who have canceled on-campus classes and have asked students to vacate their residence halls.
Joshua Alderete, who called off work to help his daughter, said it’s hard for him to believe that things will be back up and running by the fall semester.
Kristin Alderete said she feels she made use of her time on campus. Now, it’ll take getting used to as she will miss UTA.
“I transferred to the University of Texas at home,” she said jokingly.
Over 170 students have requested exceptions to stay in their residence halls, Nagy said. Exceptions may be made for students who live in different parts of the world or are committed to an internship in the area or other things they may need for their degree requirements.
The university will also provide assistance to those who need it through its Emergency Assistance Fund, a student aid program that accrues money monthly from donations.
Since the university email, Nagy said Student Affairs has received about 150 requests for the Emergency Assistance Fund, which her department is currently prioritizing by need.
Business management sophomore Brandin Rollins, who resided at Kalpana Chawla Hall, said along with being asked to suddenly move out, he hopes the university communicates a plan regarding refunds.
“I want my money back,” Rollins said.
Students will receive reimbursement or credit for the unused portions of residence halls, dining plans and other campus services, according to a UT System letter obtained by The Shorthorn.
UTA is working to address prorated refunds on housing and dining charges to students moving from the residence halls, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Electrical engineering freshman Christian Brumback, who resided at West Hall, said he will miss going to class and seeing the friends he made on campus.
“This semester seemed kinda like a fever dream,” Brumback said. “It’s just not what I thought my spring semester would be.”
News reporter Peyton C. North contributed to this article.
