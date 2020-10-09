2021 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Event organizers announced the cancellation of the 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Friday. The annual event was scheduled to take place Jan. 15 through Feb. 6, according to a Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo news release.

Brad Barnes, the stock show’s president and general manager, said the decision was “heartbreaking” and “not made lightly.” Since the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo started in 1896, it has only been canceled one other time in 1943 during World War II.

The cancellation came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming flu season because proper social distancing measures would have been difficult to maintain. Infectious disease professionals and public health professionals deemed the stock show as “very high risk” for spreading the virus.

Daily attendance can exceed 140,000 people, and exhibitors travel from about 235 of Texas’ 254 counties each year. About 2,300 participants judge and compete in various competitions and exhibitions, and more than 30,000 animals are usually exhibited.

The cancellation followed other major cancellations in Texas, such as the State Fair of Texas and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo plans to return in 2022.

@CecilLenzen

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu