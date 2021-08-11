As new changes come to campus, here are some construction sites to look out for this school year.

Neighboring the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research building resides the future School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building. With an estimated cost of $76 million and 150,000 square feet for use, this new building is scheduled to be completed November 2022. The building will offer technological learning spaces, labs, a simulation learning center, study and support spaces, along with faculty and staff offices.

After being the oldest residence hall on campus, Lipscomb Hall will be discontinued in the fall. This decision was made because of the high cost of refurbishing the dorms. Lipscomb Hall served also as a place to quarantine and self-isolate students who were exposed to or tested positive for COVID19. The area will be used to extend the Green at College Park project, which serves as an outdoor space

Campus construction sites coming to UTA this fall

Ongoing construction for the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building is pictured July 13 at University of Texas at Arlington. 
Campus construction sites coming to UTA this fall

Ongoing construction for the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building on July 15 at University of Texas at Arlington. 
Campus construction sites coming to UTA this fall

Ongoing constructions for the new School of Social Work, Nursing and Smart Hospital building on July 15 at University of Texas at Arlington. 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments