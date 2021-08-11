Campus construction sites coming to UTA this fall

As new changes come to campus, here are some construction sites to look out for this school year.
Neighboring the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research building resides the future School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building. With an estimated cost of $76 million and 150,000 square feet for use, this new building is scheduled to be completed November 2022. The building will offer technological learning spaces, labs, a simulation learning center, study and support spaces, along with faculty and staff offices.
After being the oldest residence hall on campus, Lipscomb Hall will be discontinued in the fall. This decision was made because of the high cost of refurbishing the dorms. Lipscomb Hall served also as a place to quarantine and self-isolate students who were exposed to or tested positive for COVID19. The area will be used to extend the Green at College Park project, which serves as an outdoor space
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.