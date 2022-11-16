Campus construction projects continue

Over the past semester, UTA has completed a number of construction projects across campus and is currently working on various improvements.
Nedderman Hall
Improvements to Nedderman Hall include repainted walls, new sinks, new carpeting and replaced ceiling tiles and lights.
Renovated spaces in the hall include “soft sitting areas,” featuring couches and lounge chairs, spaces to study with tables and chairs and lockers, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director.
“We’re just trying to make it real comfortable for students to stay and come mingle with each other,” Johnson said.
Woolf Hall
Woolf Hall has a new student engagement area and various improvements to rooms, including new furniture, Johnson said.
The Central Library
The library is seeing several renovations on the third floor, including a gender-neutral restroom and a Rainbow Lounge, Johnson said.
The lounge provides a space for queer students on campus to gather and support each other, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
A new generator for the library is expected to arrive early next year, he said. The current generator for the building is not big enough to run the entire building, so having the new machine will back the library 100% during electrical outages and storms.
“We made the decision that the library is kind of a ‘shelter-in-place’ — a place students like to go,” Johnson said.
If the area has another winter storm like the one in 2021, where the university lost power and natural gas, students can go to the library during outages, Johnson said.
College Park Center
The College Park Center’s recent improvements include landscaping refreshes around Plaza Gate 2 and the main walk-up area along Center Street. The Nancy Best Terrace, located on the backside of the center, was power washed and cleaned up.
The campus is also installing sun shades on the terrace, Johnson said. Furniture is being added for students during games, after games and in any tailgating activities. New sound and lighting upgrades are also being installed.
Pickard Hall
Pickard Hall is seeing several upgrades, including new ceiling tiles and flooring in classrooms and the tutoring library. Classrooms are receiving glass whiteboards and window sunshade modifications.
Four gender-neutral restrooms are also being added on the first and second floor, Johnson said. During the pandemic, the building’s current restrooms were a concern due to their age and condition. The renovations correct cleaning concerns and allow for an easier space to maintain, improve ventilation and prevent the spread of any disease.
There has been a shortage of reduced-mobility accessible restrooms on campus for several years, Johnson said. In Pickard Hall, motorized wheelchair users have had difficulty moving around to existing restrooms. It’s inconvenient for them and slows lines for the restrooms. The new restrooms should help with the shortage.
Lot 49
Lot 49 is going to be resurfaced, along with other repairs. Additionally, Parking and Transportation Services is looking to get a car counting system, Johnson said.
Drainage Corrections
Funding has been approved to add a drainage line around Greek Row Drive and West Nedderman Drive to help flooding go under the streets instead of over during heavy rain, Johnson said. The project will likely begin in December and will be completed before classes resume in the spring.
