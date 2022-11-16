Building name changes being debate again due to controversial namesakes

Four years after aiming to remove former President Ernest Hereford’s name and statue from the University Center, the Progressive Student Union is making another attempt while also calling for similar actions against former President Jack Woolf over controversial allegations.
The original resolution against Hereford died in committee Nov. 6, 2018, due to a lack of substantial evidence, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. But it returned during a Student Senate general body meeting this October, along with a new resolution focused on removing Woolf’s name from the Woolf Hall engineering building.
Since 2018, societal events such as the George Floyd protests have changed how racial issues are viewed in the U.S., PSU secretary Jay Rodriguez said. This shifting perspective brought people wanting societal change rather than being passive observers.
“What we’re trying to do is not completely erase history,” Rodriguez said. “It’s to bring true light to history.”
There has been some success in examining and removing university administrators’ namesakes, such as when an alumnus questioned the merit of naming Davis Hall after Edward Davis, former dean of then-racially segregated North Texas Agricultural College.
A 2020 task force assembled by former interim President Teik Lim found evidence that Davis publicly advocated for eugenics, sterilization of the disabled and segregation based on race and social status in a book titled Care of the Feeble-Minded & Insane in Texas, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Davis Hall was subsequently renamed the University Administration Building in 2021.
Mark Napieralski, PSU president and author of both resolutions, said he began researching the two former university presidents last semester by looking through The Shorthorn microfilms and old physical papers in the library. He also did the paperwork for presidential records.
“I decided I’m going to go all the way back, look at all of the evidence again and try to find new stuff,” Napieralski said.
“Removal of E.H. Hereford from the UC”
Resolution 22-16, “Removal of E.H. Hereford from the UC,” called for a binding referendum — a vote — asking students whether Hereford’s namesake and bust should be removed from the UC due to alleged racist activities such as allowing Blackface and minstrel shows on campus, according to the resolution.
Rodriguez said the organization doesn’t want to entirely remove Hereford’s bust from campus. They want it moved to the university Special Collections to be examined with a historical outlook.
The PSU decided to put the new Hereford resolution up for a student vote since it affects a larger university population. Even though the 2018 resolution wasn’t a referendum, it would have most likely become one had it passed, said Matthew Swingler, College of Engineering senator who sponsored both resolutions.
Almost a week after the 2018 resolution’s introduction, the PSU held a protest blocking the Hereford statue in the UC, holding signs and passing out petitions. They echoed these actions in October after presenting this year’s resolutions.
In addition to the name and statue removal, the 2018 legislation called for a memorial for Ernest Hooper, Jerry Hanes and Leaston Chase III, who helped desegregate the university, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Despite PSU efforts, the Academic Affairs Committee unanimously killed the resolution after a 30-minute review of the presented research, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Alumnus Landry Rhodes, a committee member at that time, said that PSU told the Academic Affairs Committee that the documents from the library corroborated their claims. But when the senators looked through the research, they collectively decided there wasn’t enough to substantiate the allegations.
“We did see a lot of horrible atrocities like fake slave auctions and adoptions of the rebel flag and all of that, but we couldn’t necessarily find a direct link to Hereford,” Rhodes said.
The committee found that Hereford was the sitting president at the time of the unethical practices like the Rebel theme but couldn’t connect him as an advocate for those practices, he said. It appeared that Hereford accepted what the student majority vote decided.
While he doesn’t remember much student passion behind the issue back in 2018, Rhodes said he thinks putting the Hereford resolution up to a vote is a better strategy this time. Students are not often aware of what goes on at the Student Government level, and there should be more of a direct interaction with them on these issues, he said.
Swingler said new research has helped establish that Hereford was the sitting president when organizations like the Kampus Kadet Klub were formed and the Rebel theme was adopted and allowed them to continue.
In 1951, Hereford presented the student body with two choices for a new school mascot, the Rebels or the Cadets. The students voted to become the Arlington State College Rebels, and the theme was not contested until after the university was integrated in 1962 under Woolf.
Johnny Reb, short for Rebel, was the mascot at Arlington State College from 1951 to 1971. The campus adopted several symbols of the Confederacy, including the Confederate battle flag and the school’s unofficial fight song, “Dixie,” which originated from minstrel shows in the 1850s and became the national anthem of the Confederacy, according to the UTA Libraries.
While doing additional research on Hereford, the PSU discovered the Jack Woolf Papers stored in UTA Special Collections and published in UTA Libraries digital gallery. These would form the basis of the criticisms against Woolf that eventually led to this year’s new resolution.
“Renaming Woolf Hall”
Resolution 22-17, “Renaming Woolf Hall,” aimed to establish a committee to determine if Woolf’s name should be removed from the engineering building, according to the resolution. It also requests that students comprise 50% of the committee.
While the two resolutions were introduced simultaneously, Resolution 22-17 calls for forming a committee with students to review the evidence instead of a referendum because the issue primarily concerns students, Swingler said.
Having students on the committee could help build a bridge between the administration and the student body, he said.
The papers detailed Woolf’s decision to integrate the university in 1962 and his responses to community individuals who expressed their feelings about the decision.
Woolf wrote a memo to university faculty and staff July 10, 1962, explaining that the Board of Directors authorized the choice to integrate earlier that June as the only alternative to a court order. Woolf went on to ask for their spirit of cooperation and loyalty when facing the transition.
After the announcement, Arlington State College became the first school in the Texas A&M system to integrate. Woolf wrote letters thanking both the Daily News Texan and the Arlington Citizen-Journal for their “cooperation in meeting this community problem.”
Woolf also responded to community dissent, saying the Board of Director’s decision to integrate was done with “regret and concern” and that opposing the action was deemed indefensible in court after carefully studying court cases for years. One of these correspondents was the Rev. Carey Daniel, a former pastor of the First Baptist Church of West Dallas who gave a 1950s sermon following the Supreme Court school desegregation order, which was later compiled into a book called God the Original Segregationist.
Both letters to the press and correspondents are dated July 16, 1962.
In a 1975 transcript of an interview, Woolf pointed to the integration as one of the successes during his tenure but maintained that legal resistance would have been futile. There was no difficulty in accepting the transition on behalf of the students or faculty, and he was proud of how the situation was handled, Woolf said.
Woolf said the Rebel theme was “unfortunate in the history of the institution.” When students and faculty called for the dismissal of the theme during his tenure, he felt he would support the findings if the majority of them proposed to abandon the theme through a referendum.
The PSU has gathered around 700 student signatures in support of the name changes. Swingler said a majority responded to agree with the name change when the Student Government did a Maverick Opinion Board.
It’s currently undecided when the Senate will vote on the resolutions. Resolution 22-16 could potentially be voted on this semester, depending on the amount of research completed, said Daniela Pedraja, Speaker of the Senate.
Resolution 22-17 isn’t expected to be discussed until the spring semester, Swingler said.
