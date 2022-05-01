The baseball team (14-30, 6-15) split a pair of games against Arkansas State University on Saturday and Sunday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
With two victories Friday and Sunday, the Mavericks recorded their first series win since early April against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
“I just told [the team to] enjoy this one because we haven't been able to enjoy many,'' head coach Darin Thomas said.
Game 2: Arkansas State 9, UTA 2
Senior pitcher Michael Wong began the game on the mound and held Arkansas State scoreless through the first three innings.
The Red Wolves began the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning.
UTA responded in the bottom half with a two-RBI single from sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh, scoring sophomore right fielder Wilson Galvan and freshman designated hitter Zach Henry.
It was the second straight multi-hit game for Cavanagh, as he was one of four Mavericks in the game to collect two hits.
Wong finished his day pitching four innings, giving up one run and striking out two.
Junior pitcher Matt Novis relieved Wong and pitched five scoreless innings. In the 10th, he gave up three runs as Arkansas State finished with seven in the inning to complete the game.
Game 3: UTA 5, Arkansas State 4
UTA came out of the game scoring on offense, with three runs in the bottom of the first. Junior second baseman Tyler Rice hit a two-RBI single, scoring sophomore right fielder Matt Lumsden and junior first baseman Steven Saunders.
Cavanagh added the third run with a single, scoring Lumsden.
“We usually have a lot of big innings,” he said. “Whenever we score, it's usually a crooked number on the board.”
Junior pitcher Cade Winquest began the game on the mound and kept Arkansas State off the board through the first two innings.
However, the Red Wolves added two runs in the third and fourth innings for a 4-3 lead.
Winquest finished his day throwing six innings and striking out seven while giving up eight hits and four runs.
“It's good to get a win when Winquest pitches because he's been throwing the ball well,” Thomas said.
The Mavericks tied the game with an RBI single from sophomore shortstop Cason Gregory, and freshman catcher Cade Sumbler gave UTA the lead in the eighth with an RBI single.
Senior pitcher David Moffat came in and pitched the final three innings, earning his second win of the series and the season.
Cavanagh finished with a three-hit game, his fourth of the season and tying a season-high.
Lumsden and senior center fielder Boone Montgomery were the other two Mavericks with multi-hit games.
Thomas said Montgomery has adjusted well to the position change after playing third base for most of his career.
“If he doesn't make some of the plays he made, including the last one, we don't win the series,” Thomas said.
UTA will return to the field against Texas A&M University at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in College Station, Texas.
