Arlington City Council considers rental assistance programs and continuation of the city’s disaster declaration

The city council chambers sit in the shade of the sun April 13, 2020, in Arlington.

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

Arlington City Council met Tuesday evening to hear several proposed items, including emergency rental assistance policies, zoning cases and the city’s disaster declaration.  

The council approved revising Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which will streamline the administrations of rental relief grants and ensure housing stability in Arlington. According to a January survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 1.6 million Texans had little to no confidence in their ability to make their next month’s rent.  

The council also approved a construction contract for water and sanitary sewer improvements, maintenance and emergency repair services of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and other items.

Of the $25 billion in assistance distributed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, approximately $12 million was allocated to Arlington for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The rental assistance policies approved by city officials will provide additional housing assistance. According to the Council’s agenda, these funds will allow tenants to expedite rent payments to landlords and help avoid evictions and homelessness.  

The agenda was originally set to consider the approval of three separate zoning cases. However, one concerning a specific use permit for the construction of a Knock Out Sports Arena was postponed at the request of the applicant.  

City officials also unanimously approved a continuation of Arlington’s proclamation of a local state of disaster, which had been issued by Mayor Jeff Williams on Feb. 16 due to the effects of severe winter weather on the city’s infrastructure.

