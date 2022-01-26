Activity Fair returns in-person, gives students chance to engage with life on campus

The chill wind didn’t prevent student organizations or attendees from dancing, meeting new people and showing Maverick pride at the 41st Activity Fair Day on Jan. 26.
The fair gives students opportunities to develop and prepare for future careers. They can meet new people and get experience outside of the classroom, said Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director.
“We really believe that involvement in campus organizations is critical to a student's development and college experience,” said Cornish.
Student organizations, departments and community agencies showcased themselves and recruited students.
The fair was held outdoors in the University Center mall due to COVID-19, and students traversed booths throughout the event.
Fraternity groups filled the path with performances of jumping, dancing and whistle-blowing, while booths like the Society of Kinesiology Scholars had a dog aid in the recruiting process.
The smell of freshly brewed coffee attracted students to explore the fair. Groups advertising with food and candy accumulated large crowds.
Nursing junior Paula Fehlauer said the Genetic Engineering Society table was interesting, and the booth offered free coffee.
“Honestly, the ones [organizations] who give food are the best ones,” said Fehlauer.
Business management junior Mary Jaramillo said she was walking from dance class to Kalpana Chawla Hall when she saw the fair and decided to stop by.
About 100 organizations signed up for the event, said Cornish. Most booths are student organizations, but some are off-campus vendors.
Some groups at the fair this year included Movin’ Mavs, Climbing Mavericks, Psychology Society, Campus Cat Coalition and other student organizations.
Each table had information on the specific group, novelty items, food, flyers, games and chances for students to win prizes.
Cultural organizations like the Association of Mexican American Students handed out candy while wearing sombreros.
Students shared their excitement for the in-person fair after previous ones were forced to be held online.
“I feel like online, it’s really hard to connect,” said marketing junior Aubryn Burkhart.
