6 tips to overcome online learning obstacles and stay productive
Illustration by Kirby Teegarden

1. List everything that needs to be done in a day and number each task according to its importance and tackling them one by one helps motivate students to stay productive. 

2. Prioritize each task to create momentum is as important as having a schedule.

3. Rank the top items on the list is key and getting through a few small tasks can jumpstart the process.

4. Have a realistic schedule. 

5. Do not stare at a screen for long periods of time. It can cause eye strains, headaches and neck and back pains while also drains people mentally.

6. Students need to set time aside to reflect, have deeper thoughts and focus better. 

Sources: Brian Horton, assistant professor of instruction; National Center for Biotechnology Information; computer science junior Dhruva Malik

@ayeshahshaji

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments