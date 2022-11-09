3 years later, School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building approaches completion

Following years of development, the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building is near completion and will be ready for classes at the beginning of spring 2023.
The project, which is located on West Mitchell Street and costs about $76 million, will create a space to combine the Smart Hospital and the School of Social Work building, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The UT System Board of Regents approved the funding for the building in 2019, after former UTA President Vistasp Karbhari said at the 86th Texas Legislature that the current School of Social Work building would likely collapse.
The new building is about 90% complete, said Braden Thomas, assistant director of capital projects with the Office of Facilities Management. He wants students moving into the building to see it as a place where they can get a world-class education.
The schools are sharing a building because of how much nursing and social work interact within the real world, Thomas said. If a child were to live in an abusive household,
for example, social workers and health care professionals would both work together to provide the care that the child needs.
“One of the thoughts was, ‘How can we make a building that will start fostering this interaction between them while they’re still learning the skills needed to either be a social worker or in the medical profession?’” he said.
Darlene Santee, manager of office of admissions and recruitment at School of Social Work, said she’s been waiting on the new building for years, so she was probably one of the naysayers regarding its construction. She said she thought it wouldn’t happen during her time at the university as she’s about to retire.
“I’m excited because I walk over there once my day is over, whether it’s over at 6:30 or 7:30, and look,” Santee said. “I have so many pictures on my phone because I just cannot believe it.”
The design plan was curated by an architect who looked at the school and thought of four main ways people study: in public alone, in public in a group, alone in private and private in a group. Thomas said for the respective schools, this will offer extra space, storage and convenience that their buildings do not currently have.
“So what they’ve done throughout this building is provided multiple versions of those spaces throughout so that students can find the best place for them for studying,” he said.
The schools will be split by floor, with the majority of space on the first, second and fourth floors designated for the School of Social Work and general purpose classrooms. The third floor will be used for the Smart Hospital, Thomas said. However, the two schools will share some areas on all floors.
There are eight purpose education classrooms, over 100 offices, three or four enclosed private study spaces as well as many open spaces available to students.
The first floor will be the location of the home health area with a stimulated one-bedroom apartment used by the Smart Hospital and social work students.
On the second and third floors, a tiered classroom that connects the two floors will have a connecting staircase for students to make an entrance on multiple sides.
The second floor will house a virtual reality simulation room and audiovisual production rooms that both schools can use. The third floor will house the skills lab, which mimics a hospital room, and the Smart Hospital for nursing students to practice their learned skills in otherwise difficult simulations with mannequins.
Thomas said he has his favorite rooms, but the team is most proud of the whole building.
“The joy of construction is you watch this building go from a drawing on a piece of paper or lines on a piece of paper and maybe a rendering into this tangible building that people are going to be able to occupy and interact with and go through,” he said.
Nursing sophomore Christine Park is one of the students who will attend class in the new building in fall 2023. While Pickard Hall is nice, she is excited to study at the new building and class will be more enjoyable, she said.
The project began in early 2021, but production slowed due to the pandemic’s effect on workers and accessing materials, such as glass, aluminum and steel, Thomas said.
“Obviously, when things shut down, it makes it more difficult to get some of those items,” Thomas said.
The design of the new building was consulted by a committee that included the deans and faculty representatives of both schools. They would meet for four to eight hours with the firm detailing everything they needed.
Regina Praetorius, professor for the School of Social Work, was part of the committee as a faculty representative and said the space will be conducive to learning and be comfortable for all students.
“When we don’t have to be stressed by our environment, we’re more open to learn. So that’s one, and then I also hope that it will open up and deepen their experiences of learning with all these different ways that we can make the learning more real,” she said.
Thomas says he hopes students get an appreciation for what they’re trying to do as a campus.
“We’re trying to give you these spaces that you want to be in, that you want to enjoy, that are modern, that are technologically improved,” Thomas said. “We are trying to create these spaces that people want to be in. That’s what we really want the students to get.”
