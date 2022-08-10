Traveling around Town: Transportation options for students

UTA students have multiple options around campus for transporation, ranging from rideshares to shuttles to e-bikes. No matter which mode of transportation is used, each comes with its own costs and benefits.
Mav Mover Shuttle Bus
UTA manages a free campus shuttle system with three operation routes Monday through Friday. The Orange and Blue routes operate from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Red route runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The Orange route moves from the Studio Arts Center to the Maverick Stadium, Maverick Place, 848 Mitchell apartments, Centennial Court, Pickard Hall, Lots 49 and 50, Heights on Pecan, Lot 56, Liv+ Arlington apartments, Business Building and Smart Hospital.
The Blue route runs through the Meadow Run apartments, Timber Brook apartments, the Arlie, the University Center, Business Building, College Park Center, the School of Social Work building and the Maverick Activities Center.
Red route destinations for the fall have not been posted to the university’s Parking and Transportation Services website as of Aug. 2.
RAPID
In partnership with the city of Arlington, Via and May Mobility, UTA offers the Rideshare, Automation and Payment Integration Demonstration – a self-driving rideshare program. The fleet operates weekdays from noon to 6 p.m., said Ann Foss, principal planner in the city’s transportation department.
Students can request a ride by downloading the Via app or by calling 817-784-7382 and are eligible for a $1 discount on all rides. Foss said the majority of RAPID rides cost $3.
The rideshare program operates around campus and the downtown Arlington area.
Mav Mover Shopping Shuttle
Through a partnership with Via, UTA offers free rides to select student-priority destinations Monday through Saturday, according to the university website. Students can access four free rides a week through the Via app.
The shuttle starts at UTA and goes to Aldi, Fielder Plaza, Lincoln Square, Walmart, downtown Arlington, the Highlands, Parks mall, Ben Thanh Plaza and Target.
Late Night Security Escort Service
For students, faculty, staff and campus visitors needing after-hours transportation, UTA offers free rides from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week. Rides can be requested through the TapRide app.
Blue Duck e-Bikes
UTA launched a bike-share program with 250 e-bikes available for use, according to a university press release. The bikes can be rented through the Razor Micromobility app. Students receive the first three rides for free by registering with their student emails.
Member options range from pay-per-use to monthly, semester and annual alternatives.
