Transfer shock: Navigating UTA as transfer students

Transfer students have walked the college path before, but at UTA, the goal is to have them thrive, said Patrick Jackson, assistant director for transition programs and services.
“We want them to know that when they step foot on UTA’s campus, we encourage them, and we want to empower them to be successful in their academic journeys,” Jackson said.
The program was established last year to provide advocacy and support for students transitioning to the university.
“This is a way to continue to show transfer students that we’re all here, and we’re all here to succeed, and we’re all going to work through this together,” he said.
Success for transfer students is feeling like they belong at UTA and are having an active journey during their collegiate experience, Jackson said. Being involved on campus through organizations can be beneficial as they go through college.
In fall 2019, nursing junior Rhane Bishop transferred to UTA from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Her transition to UTA was initially overwhelming until she started joining organizations and met new people, which helped her adjust, Bishop said.
When you’re a transfer student, nobody is holding your hand to guide you as they would for freshmen, she said. In some ways, she felt like she was a freshman entering a new campus and would’ve appreciated the additional support.
“I had never been on the campus at UTA before, so everything was like a first in a sense,” she said. “I was kind of like a freshman.”
English senior Ann Richards said she transferred from community college to UTA. After her first semester, Richards adapted to the atmosphere and became a transfer student orientation leader.
To inform transfer students at orientation, Richards said she had to learn more about UTA and its transfer opportunities, which helped her understand her place at school.
She felt scared her GPA would go down because it was a new place, but this didn’t happen. Instead, Richards said she had a good GPA her first semester.
Based on her academic experience, she said she made an effort to reassure other transfers that they would be okay, even though it may not feel that way.
One resources transfer students can utilize is the Division of Student Success, which provides resources for academic success for all UTA students.
The Division of Student Success offers a Bachelor of Science in University Studies program specifically designed for transfer students and those with 60 or more hours of college credit, said Liz Richter, Division of Student Success senior director.
The division provides available advisers to assist incoming transfer students with fewer than 60 hours with advising and major exploration. The division has Academic Success Coaches who are available to assist students in need of additional support with their transition or academic progress, Richter said.
“Once a student transfers to UTA, they’re a UTA student with all of the same access to resources as a student that began at UTA in their freshman year,” she said.
As a former transfer student, Jackson said it’s satisfying to see the continuous growth UTA has adapted to provide specific services for transfer students that were not present before.
The department is continuously learning from previous years to better improve the program and help students, he said.
