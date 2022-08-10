With the fall semester approaching and new students settling in, UTA students share their favorite spots to study on campus.
Computer science senior Robert Kembel said his favorite place to study is the second floor of the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building.
“I like the spot on the second floor where you’re overlooking where everybody walks into the SEIR Building,” Kembel said. “It has a good view, and there’s a place where I can charge my computer.”
Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director, said these spaces were created for students to gather and communicate with each other between classes.
When he was a student, Johnson said he attended class and went home. He said students would settle on the floor of classroom storage rooms or hallways.
“I didn’t hang around campus. I didn’t sit around lounges to talk to people and socialize,” he said. “Back then they just didn’t have those types of spaces.”
Johnson said there was a call for student engagement spaces in both residence halls and academic buildings to create places where students can feel a sense of belonging.
Some of the department‘s projects include adding seats to the lobbies in academic buildings, constructing charging stations and creating pocket parks for students to gather between classes.
Nursing sophomore Jade Farrar said she likes to study on the third floor of the Central Library because students can talk and do group studying.
Farrar recommends the area for new students because there is a lot of room, alongside whiteboards and computers students can use, she said.
Johnson said the department recently completed new developments on campus, including adding new turf to Brazos Park, adding decks to the Central Library and the Swift Center and removing Kerby Street by University Hall to add green space.
“[We’re] just trying to create spaces for students to gather, communicate and encourage them to stay on campus more and be more involved in their campus life and give them a way to meet other students on campus,” he said.
