Student resources: Places to help students thrive academically

Academic services in various subjects are available to individuals at UTA looking for additional study resources or support throughout the year.
Academic Success Coaching
Students can meet and coordinate with academic coaches to discuss their academic, professional and personal goals. Coaches then work with individuals to strategize how to achieve those goals. Note-taking, time-managing and organizing are among the skills coaches help students with.
One-time or weekly sessions can be scheduled online.
Research Coaching
Students needing research assistance can connect with research coaches at the Academic Plaza on the Central Library’s second floor to receive input on an assignment or research project and work on specific questions and concerns.
Appointments range from 30 minutes to an hour.
Tutoring
Free individual tutoring sessions for students seeking academic support in various subjects are available virtually or in person at the Central Library. Students will meet their tutor on the second floor for appointments or drop-in tutoring, which does not require an appointment.
The FabLab
Located on the first floor of the Central Library, the FabLab houses 3D printers, laser cutters, sewing machines and screen printers for students requiring tools for projects.
The lab is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. To access the lab, students only need their Mav ID, which they can use to enter the library and pay for used materials.
The Studios
Students seeking opportunities to create audio and visual projects can access virtual and in-person digital media-related resources, such as consultations on digital imaging, video editing, sound design and streaming.
A lending service for many tech devices is also available to students. The Studios are on the first floor of the Central Library and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Writing Center
Those seeking resources on writing assignments and projects can work with consultants on the fourth floor of the Central Library to amend grammar, punctuation, citations and receive other writing support. In-person and virtual appointments are offered in 30-minute or hour-long sessions.
Math Learning Resource Center
The mathematics tutoring service available to undergraduate students can be found at Pickard Hall’s Math Clinic, Math Lab or online via Microsoft Teams.
Online tutoring is available every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
The dataCAVE
Consulting and teaching services are available for those working on data analysis projects. Located in the basement of Central Library, the services are available during all the library’s operating hours. Consultations are available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in person or can be scheduled online.
