Stay vigilant: Social pressures put new college students at risk for sexual violence

As students adjust to in-person college life, it’s easy for some to feel pressured to conform to the environment’s social life by drinking and partying, which poses a potential for campus sexual violence.
Over 50% of sexual assault incidents on college campuses happen between August and November — also known as the “red zone” — more than any other time of the year. Researchers found that freshmen are particularly vulnerable during this time because they are in an unfamiliar environment and may not know where to report an assault.
Women ages 18 to 24 have an increasingly higher chance of being sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
Being a college student and developing interpersonal relationships are a big part of the exploration as a new student, as they will experience new relationships that they haven’t before, or they haven’t been anywhere where there’s alcohol as prevalent, said Kendra Zellan, Student Advocacy Services assistant director.
Identify the causes
Jessica Sanchez, Student Advocacy Services director, cited drinking at parties as an example of what makes incoming freshmen and transfers vulnerable to sexual violence.
She recommends students not leave their drinks unattended and be alert if someone is hell-bent on pouring the drinks for them, Sanchez said. People should also have a friend with them or a designated driver if they know they’ll be drinking.
Research studies have found that about half of sexual assault cases on campus involve a situation where either the perpetrator, the victim or both were consuming alcohol, according to National Institute on Drug Abuse. Victims who were drinking at the time reported high levels of distress, self-blame and negative reactions from others.
Because of the typical social script, Sanchez said some students may feel out of place if they decide against drinking. However, students should stay true to themselves and be responsible about drinking, especially if it’s their first time. It’s also acceptable if a person doesn’t want to consume alcohol.
“We are seeing a shift in our society as a whole with people normalizing that it is perfectly fine to not drink alcohol, and you can still have a lot of fun,” Sanchez said.
Another example of what makes students vulnerable to sexual violence is being in an unhealthy relationship.
“I always tell my students, ‘Learn to be selfish.’ What does it mean to prioritize what you want out of this college experience? Or maybe taking a quick assessment and saying, ‘What are my goals while I’m here at UTA, and how am I going to accomplish those?” Sanchez said.
Over 10% of college students experiencing intimate partner violence said they had been in a partnered relationship since entering college, according to the Association of American Universities in 2020.
Examples of non-sexual intimate partner violence include experiencing their partner keeping their significant other from attending classes or pursuing educational goals, prohibiting contact with friends or family and threatening to “out” or physically harm you or themselves.
Most incoming freshmen have either been regulated by school systems or parents who would tell them what to do, Sanchez said. Now, they have the chance to make decisions for themselves.
“Take your time, grow into who you are, learn who you are with this new agency and autonomy that literally happens overnight and just continue to learn what your body needs, your mental health, spirituality, emotional health,” she said. “Relationships can wait.”
Combat the issue
When talking about sexual violence and sexual harassment, it’s important not to separate the two, Sanchez said. There are different forms of sexual violence that can take place, such as misogynistic practices that belittle women or constantly touching a person’s shoulder without consent.
If people know that their friends are experiencing sexual violence, Sanchez recommends contacting the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention office, which will help develop safety or mental health plans. Sometimes, people hold on to their friends’ information despite not being a trained professional, which can create a mental toll on themselves, she said.
Zellan said that everyone can be a victim and that many straight men get treated in a derogatory way when talking about their experiences because of the patriarchal system.
Male college-aged students between 18 and 24 are 78% more likely to be a victim of rape or sexual assault than non-students of the same age, according to RAINN.
“We really need to decrease the stigma so that males feel more comfortable in coming forward,” Zellan said. “Part of that’s also having just support and believing and saying, ‘We believe that this happens to you and that your feelings and experience are just as valid as anyone else’s.’”
Sanchez also recommends people avoid victim-blaming phrases and ensuring they are actively engaging and being appreciative when their friends confide in them.
“It doesn’t matter what someone drank. It doesn’t matter what someone decided to take or what they decided to wear that night. What they did not decide was to have something happen to them that they did not consent to,” she said.
Zellan said that while society has made progress in avoiding condemning the victims, people still blame those who experience sexual violence despite the creation of safety tips. An implied personal responsibility comes with the tips that leads people to think someone didn’t do enough if they become a victim.
“No one asks to be victimized, no one asks to experience violence,” she said.
Trying to leave is one of the most dangerous times for people experiencing relationship violence, and it may take several efforts for someone to get out of such relationships for good, Zellan said. She doesn’t care how often people have gone back to a relationship. She only wants to support them if they want to attempt to get out again.
Student Advocacy Services
When students go to Student Advocacy Services, they don’t have to express a certain state of trauma or stress, as there’s no definite way to present as a victim, Zellan said.
“You are the expert. You are the one that is driving this car. I am here just trying to find us the best roadmap,” she said.
Even if some people don’t want to move forward with reporting the perpetrators, Zellan said her job is to provide information such as medical care, mental health care, legal services, protective orders, no contact orders and other safety plans.
While most UTA faculty and staff are mandated to report any Title IX allegation once they hear about it, Student Advocacy Services also has a confidential advocate whom students can confide in and ask for more information without their identities being revealed, she said.
However, confidential resources must report non-personal identifying information about the incident to the Title IX coordinator, according to the university’s website. Other than RVSP advocates, these resources are also available at the Counseling and Psychological Services, Health Services and UTA Police Department Crime Victim Services.
Zellan said the office is a space where victims and survivors of sexual violence can feel heard and seen. Sometimes, because each victim or survivor may have a different need, staff members don’t have all the answers to the questions, but they intend to help navigate the process of healing and recovery while showing support to those who need their services.
“We really want to be at that forefront of saying, ‘We are not going to tolerate violence on our campus,’” she said.
