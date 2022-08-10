Sport spirit: A guide on how to attend volleyball games this season

The volleyball team will play its first home game Sept. 2 and will host 13 games during the 2022 season in the College Park Center.
Over the summer, UTA changed conferences, leaving the Sun Belt Conference and joining the Western Athletic Conference. The volleyball team will ring in the Athletics department’s welcome into the new conference by competing in the WAC for the first time since its one-year stint in 2012.
Here’s everything to know about how to attend volleyball games this semester.
As with any sport, UTA students will receive free admission to all volleyball games by bringing a Mav ID to Gate 1, located at the corner of Spaniolo Drive and 3rd Street, at the College Park Center.
Students are allowed to bring a friend for free to any university sporting event, including volleyball.
The College Park Center’s bag policy allows for clear bags that don’t exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inch measurements, as well as small clutch purses that are no larger than 4.5-by-8.5 inches with or without a handle or strap. You may also bring medically necessary items, such as diaper bags. Backpacks, purses, coolers, computer bags and seat cushions are prohibited.
A full list of prohibited items is provided on the College Park Center website. Some items not allowed include artificial noisemakers, laser pointers and glass containers.
The website also shows concession stands and kiosks that can be found in the main concourse. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.
The stadium includes security measurements like magnetometer screenings on entry and university police being present.
There are multiple parking garages near the College Park Center where students and fans can park. Rates will vary depending on the event.
Joonhee Cho, assistant director of marketing and promotions for UTA Athletics, said volleyball games are a good opportunity to create memories.
Cho said UTA is doing giveaways and chances for students to win free merchandise at the games, starting with a “White Out” match Sept. 3 against Providence College. The first 150 students in attendance will receive a free white T-shirt.
Other promotions will include military appreciation night, Pride night and ’90s night throughout the season, he said.
Cho said Nov. 12, Homecoming weekend, will be huge for volleyball as it’s the team’s Senior Day.
Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend has been on the team since 2018, so she’s experienced games with and without crowds due to COVID-19.
“It just makes the gym a really competitive atmosphere, knowing that so many people are in the stands and supporting us along the way,” Townsend said.
She said having a crowd instills confidence in the team. She added that having a crowd made the team play harder, saying if fans are showing up and doing their part, then the team has to play better for them.
She’s excited to play with her teammates this year and has been working with them during optional summer workouts in June and July.
“From a player’s perspective, it’s really reassuring to know a good chunk of my team is showing up to do better every day,” Townsend said. “They hold me accountable and holds everyone on the team accountable.”
Head coach J.T. Wenger, who is entering his sixth season, said he was happy to be going back to in-person crowds in 2021.
The team spent its 2020 season playing in front of cardboard cutouts and returned to a full-capacity arena last season.
“It’s definitely a big help to have our fans in our building,” Wenger said.
He said the atmosphere at games can increase the intensity levels and give them a competitive edge over their opponents.
Townsend said she’s excited to play new opponents in the WAC and start new rivalries after her years in the Sun Belt Conference.
“I hope to see a lot of people out in the gym this fall, and I look forward to being able to pack the [College Park Center],” she said.
UTA will host the UTA Classic on Sept. 2-3 to begin its home schedule and the UTA Invitational on Sept. 16-17 before its first home WAC match Oct. 6.
