Pink President: New Student Body president plans to pave the way for Student Government

It’s hard to overlook Student Body President Teresa Nguyen around UTA. Other than the multiple outfits and accessories in different shades of pink, Nguyen’s rosy cheeks seldom stop beaming. She’s a little perky, often peppy, but always “pink.”
Nguyen’s commitment to color coordination extends from her cotton candy beret, dress and slip-ons to her office filled with rose-red post-it notes, magenta balloons, a pastel tablecloth and baby pink stationery. A chair for visitors is covered by a rosewater-colored blanket.
And even that isn’t pink enough for her.
“It is my favorite color, it’s not even hard to tell. If somebody comes to me and asks me what my favorite color is, it’s the same as what my name is, because it’s just there,” Nguyen said. “I don’t have to introduce myself when it comes to that.”
For her, pink portrays positivity. In the world she views as “dark,” Nguyen said she needs to add a little sparkle and a little pink. That doesn’t mean she will always be positive, but she uses the color to remind herself that there’s always room for rosy moments.
Nguyen became UTA’s Student Body president April 6, but her route to the presidency was no bed of roses. In March, Thomason Clayton, then-Student Body vice president, accused the other Executive Branch leaders of racism.
But Nguyen herself was not involved in the matter until allegations made against Clayton surfaced — that he had not been fulfilling his duties because of alleged unprofessional and aggressive behavior. She took the stand as a witness testifying against him — someone she said she once considered a friend — the day after she was elected as the Student Body president.
“For myself personally, the biggest thing I learned from it is: it’s OK to care about people, but be careful what you care and who you care for,” Nguyen said.
She got sworn into her new role five days later, but the idea of quitting Student Governance did cross her mind when the controversy broke out. However, she credited her family, advisers and friends — some stayed, some she lost amid the controversy — for keeping her going.
“It’s easier to quit than trying to rebuild again, and I feel like that’s what the team is doing right now. We don’t give up at the sight of struggle. We keep going with it and learn from the past,” Nguyen said. “We don’t criticize them, but we learn from their mistakes to make ours better.”
Her team also changed. The day Nguyen was sworn in, the Student Senate announced that vice president-elect Lokesh Hadagali had withdrawn from his position. Looking back, she acknowledged that while she and Hadagali weren’t close, Nguyen had hoped to work with him as he was a great member before he withdrew due to his internship.
Nguyen didn’t have much time to react, as she already found herself reciting an oath in the Student Government Chambers to officially become president. She, of course, wore a bubblegum pink long-sleeved dress.
People were skeptical about her appearance, even her parents, who Nguyen said had suggested that she not aim for higher positions because they were worried that it might take a toll on her. Nguyen said her mother told her to put on a suit instead of something pink for the confirmation day because she didn’t want people to judge her daughter.
She would be strong if people around her gave her a little time to be emotional, Nguyen said. She cries, but she knows when to stop and how to keep going. And while people think being strong means not crying and being fragile, she wants to prove that she can do all of those and that she’s tough.
“I want every girl to know that no matter what color you like, no matter if you come out as a strong, rough person or feminine or like a girly person, it’s OK as long as you show people that you can get work done, that you can work for your dream,” Nguyen said. “Just because you are feminine, you cry a lot, you’re emotional doesn’t mean that it’s a failure.”
Chief of Staff Noreen Flores said she and Nguyen bonded over the color pink a year ago when Flores complimented the Student Body president on the hair clip she wore with her outfit.
“If there’s a day where you see a girl walking down school and you don’t see at least some sort of pink in her, then you’re not really looking at the Student Body president,” Flores said.
Nguyen said her job is to build a bridge that works both ways to connect students with the administration. She would advocate what the students need to the administration, but Nguyen also has to help students understand the internal work of the other side and that not every request can be granted. Ultimately, she wants students to not only reach out to her but also feel comfortable enough to trust Student Government as a whole again.
“We still have to set a high standard for ourselves,” she said.
As Student Body president, Nguyen plans to create future conversations regarding proposed resolutions, to advocate for affordability on campus, to introduce people to mental health resources and to lend a hand to anyone who needs help.
“Nobody’s happy to be left alone. So, being independent is good, but don’t feel like you are alone. Because I believe anybody, like literally anybody — no matter if they’re introvert, ambivert or extrovert — they only need at least one person in their life that they can talk to,” she said.
Nguyen being an empathetic leader is a trait pointed out by John Hillas, Student Governance assistant director. In his role, Hillas is the adviser for both Student Government and Nguyen.
Over the summer, Nguyen has dived into her responsibilities by participating in orientation, bringing the group together, being present, asking questions and supporting her peers, Hillas said.
During the first week of her tenure, Hillas said she had begun putting her imprint on her office, which he described as similar to a “Valentine’s Day shopping aisle in February at the grocery store.”
“What surprised me [was] that it was just overnight, she had her posters up on the wall and her knickknacks on the desk. It puts me to shame,” Hillas said. “I’ve been in my office here for the last year or more, and I still got boxes of things that I’m sorry to say I have not completely unpacked.”
“So that is a testament to her [excitement] about the position and her willingness to dive in and get started.”
But Nguyen is not done with decorating her office just yet. She wants to put up a photo with a pink background of her “people” — Nguyen’s endearing term to label her friends — from the EXCEL Campus Activities, a couple of pastel cardboards she just bought and pink dahlias that she proudly pulled from her shopping bag.
On the shelf to the left of Nguyen’s desk in her office, the burnt orange shade of the University of Texas at Austin flag stands out.
Nguyen was double majoring in linguistics and psychology but eventually decided to drop the former to solely focus on the latter. Once she graduates, she wants to pursue law school in Austin to become an immigration lawyer. From her experience, her current major requires her to do a lot of research and develop critical thinking skills, which will help with her future career aspirations, she said.
“[The flag] is there as a manifestation. From [Nguyen’s] culture, you don’t talk about it because if you talk more about it, you’re not gonna achieve it,” she said. “I believe in a different way. If I talk to people about it, they can keep me in their thoughts.”
As every rose has its thorns, Nguyen has to face the constant responsibility of presenting herself in person and virtually since becoming the president — “a pride but also a pressure,” in her words.
“At first, I’ll be honest, when I got [the position], I felt really proud, and I’m excited for it. But then later, I feel like I want people to recognize me for the work that I do with my team and not how I am, not what my position is, because they don’t need the person just sit there and sign paper,” she said. “They want somebody who reach out and help them.”
Nguyen encourages students to come to her office and engage in casual conversations or if they have any concerns that she can help with, whether it’s school-related or personal.
Flores said that Nguyen’s work ethic has allowed her to go above and beyond professionally and personally.
“What I love about her is that she listens to everybody and welcomes anyone into her office. So, anyone that has an issue, she takes their concerns and jots them down,” she said.
Other than helping people, Nguyen has learned how to love herself through fashion and putting together outfits. She said that people tend to think that she was dressing up for a special occasion when she’s only wearing her style.
“Whenever you come outside the house, and you look into the mirror and you’re happy with yourself, that is like the first happiness in your day already. You don’t need anybody tell you to be happy,” Nguyen said. “Maybe later, your day will go bad or something, but at least you have the first happiness.”
With any stereotypes of the color pink being perhaps perceived as associated with femininity and not a dominant color, Hillas said it’s all about how one handles it — either they flip the script on the narrative, or they embrace the persona.
He had a hunch that Nguyen would embrace it because it’s authentic to who she is, Hillas said.
Nguyen agreed.
“[Growing] up just means that you can just be yourself. You can be comfortable, you don’t have to show off as mature,” she said. “Just because you’re 20, 30 or 40, it doesn’t matter. With the right people, you can just be you.”
