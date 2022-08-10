Open borders, open mind: Study Abroad programs provide students with opportunities for adventure.

Studying abroad brings the classroom to life and teaches lessons that resonate with people forever.
Whether it’s an architecture student traveling to Italy to draw beneath famous Roman arches or a biology major studying medicinal plant properties in Costa Rica, each learns how to adapt, communicate, build relationships and be better people and contribute to their communities, Study Abroad director Kelli Anderson said.
With over 500 programs across all fields, students have opportunities to study for a few weeks, a few months or even a full year and earn credit hours while having an immersive experience in over 60 countries, Anderson said. Students get to spend a summer semester or academic year taking courses and fulfilling degree requirements in another country.
Students may choose from three program types, she said. The Reciprocal Exchange Programs are partnerships with universities abroad where UTA sends and receives students to and from those institutions to study for a semester or two. There are over 20 programs to choose from.
The Affiliated Programs are similar to the reciprocal exchange, except UTA partners with different organizations that sponsor hundreds of programs instead of an individual university, Anderson said.
UTA also offers a few Faculty-led Programs, she said. Unlike the other program types, these are led by a faculty member and allow students to study one or two classes abroad during the summer or winter semesters.
Those who maintain a GPA above 2.5 qualify for most programs, she said, although some require a higher academic standing, upper-level course completion or language proficiency.
Application cycles begin the term before the semester abroad, Anderson said. But first-year students must complete two semesters, and transfer students must finish one semester at UTA before being permitted to travel.
Anderson recommended interested students get their passports if they don’t have one.
The department also hosts the Study Abroad Fair every semester to field students’ questions about program stipulations, scholarship and financial aid opportunities and to create a space for meeting incoming exchange students, Anderson said.
The fall semester fair is scheduled for Sept. 14 at Brazos Park, she said.
During her undergraduate years, Anderson studied a semester in France, an experience that shaped the path to her career and fueled her desire to give back.
“I had such a transformative and life-changing experience through that, that I wanted to help other students have those same opportunities,” she said.
From her personal account to student testimony, Anderson said studying abroad yields life-changing experiences that are often the highlight of a collegiate career.
“We’re here to support [students] before, during and after because we want to see our Mavericks going abroad. Our slogan is ‘adventure awaits,’ and I really love that because it truly does. The world is just waiting for you,” she said.
