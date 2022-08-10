Mav Express ID opens options for UTA students

Whether accessing certain campus buildings, swiping for meals or prowling for discounts, a Mav Express ID card is crucial.
Students can stop by the Mav ID Office, located in the University Center across from Starbucks, for an ID. Appointments are not required, and the process takes a few minutes. Individuals must be enrolled in classes and provide a government-issued photo identification.
Cardholders can add funds, check recent transactions or report a lost ID through the Mav Express website.
MAV MONEY
Funds on an account can be used for several services:
- 12 photocopiers
- Several Office of Information Technology computing labs
- All campus retail and dining locations
- Select off-campus merchants and restaurants
Students will receive a 5% discount at any campus dining service location. Any remaining Mav Money balance at the end of a semester carries over to the next.
FACILITIES ACCESS
Students can use their card to access specific facilities, including the Maverick Activities Center, Central Library and residence halls.
PRINTING
Pay-as-you-go printing is available from library computers. To pay using this method, users need to add money onto their ID using the Mav Express website or the Mav Money vending machine near the printers on the Central Library’s second floor.
DINING OPTIONS
Three traditional meal plans and several on-the-go options are available for students. Each plan provides a certain amount of meal swipes and dining dollars. Dining dollars, unlike Mav Money, are limited to UTA’s dining service facilities.
DISCOUNTS
The Maverick Discount Program offers several product and service categories: automotive, entertainment, personal care, restaurant and retail. Businesses participating in the program offer at least 10% discounts. Those participants include the Dallas Zoo, Alley Cats Entertainment and Dave and Buster’s.
MAV EXPRESS OFFICE HOURS
The Mav Express office is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday during the fall semester.
