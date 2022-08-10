Get Active: What to know about the Maverick Activities Center

The Maverick Activities Center is a place where UTA students can work out, play basketball, volleyball, badminton, pool, soccer or hang out with friends.
Located at 500 W. Nedderman Drive, the MAC is accessible to students who are actively enrolled in at least one class. Simply swipe your Mav ID card at the entrance and you’re in.
Students can access the building from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday during the fall.
“We have something for everybody,” MAC associate director Durl Rather said. “I feel like some students shy away from coming in here because they feel like, ‘If I don’t look a certain way, I shouldn’t come here.’ That’s not the case here. We welcome everybody.”
Rather added students don’t have to work out. The MAC has tables and chairs for students to study or just hang out with friends. He said he made some of his best friends at the center when he was a UTA student.
In addition to the sports courts, the center has a weight room with free weights dumbbells and over 90 cardio machines on the second level. It also has pool and ping-pong tables, alongside a climbing wall.
Rather said the MAC saw about 3,000 to 3,500 people a day during the fall semester before the pandemic.
“We’re a recreational facility, so we don’t cater to just one type of person,” he said. “We try to cater to everybody.”
The MAC offers a variety of intramural sports: flag football, volleyball, softball, basketball and soccer.
Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director, said there are also intramural activities. A UNO tournament is scheduled for the fall, alongside billiards and pickleball tournaments.
Intramural activities are a great way to make lifelong friends and stay engaged on campus, Hale said.
“We try and mix it up and make things exciting and different,” he said. “We like to throw different programs out there to get students involved.”
The MAC has different levels of intramural sports. It has men’s and women’s soccer teams that compete in the Texas Collegiate Soccer League, which travels and plays teams all over the state.
However, there are also day and week-long events.
“Typically, we have four to five different programs, whether it be flag football, volleyball, soccer or basketball,” Hale said. “Those are typically played Monday through Thursday in the evening, so you can find a time that best suits you and your schedule, and you can play that sport at that time.”
Hale said to look out for events the MAC hosts throughout the semester. The first event will be RecStravaganza, scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 26.
The welcome back event will have free snow cones, ice cream sandwiches and yard-style games.
“This is the place to come for every single person,” Rather said. “Come, have fun. Enjoy yourself.”
