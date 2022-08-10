Found family: How students can navigate Fraternity and Sorority Life at UTA

As someone with two aunts who joined sororities, political science senior Destiny Davis knew at a young age that she wanted to get involved with Greek life in college.
With a desire to build networking connections and lifelong friendships, Davis joined Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc. and is now the vice president of program development for UTA’s chapter.
“It felt like a really close-knit atmosphere,” she said of her sorority.
One of the benefits of joining an organization in fraternity and sorority life is the lifelong connections, said Jordan Nash, electrical engineering junior and Beta Theta Pi president.
Nash said he has fraternity brothers that he’s known for years and attended their weddings, birthday parties and family events.
Davis echoed similar sentiments and said she recommends students who are interested in joining fraternities and sororities to attend upcoming recruiting events.
A welcome barbecue event will be hosted by Apartment and Residence Life and Fraternity and Sorority Life on Aug. 26 at the Maverick Activities Center West Lawn, said Kelli Vincent, Fraternity and Sorority Life director, in an email.
There are 25 organizations to choose from with hundreds of students involved, according to UTA’s website.
The university has four councils, or governing bodies, of sororities and fraternities: the College Panhellenic Council, Interfraternity Council, Multicultural Greek Council and National Panhellenic Council.
Davis understands that fraternity and sorority life may be overwhelming as she’s naturally shy. But there’s a place for everyone, she said.
People can find a sense of belonging in a cultural fraternity and meet others who have experiences similar to their own, said Leonardo Perez, mechanical engineering senior and president of UTA’s Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity, Inc. chapter.
Perez said community service aimed at helping people who are struggling is one of his fraternity’s responsibilities. This includes helping the Latino community, which ties into his and his fraternity brothers’ backgrounds.
Nash said he’s had a positive experience with his fraternity and the benefits include community service, leadership and career development.
Davis said being part of her sorority opened up many different opportunities, and she’s been able to meet some of her closest friends.
“Greek life is special in a way that is two-fold because you’re building friendships, and you’re building networks and connections in one organization,” she said.
For students who want to join fraternity and sorority life but are shy, Nash recommends going for it.
“Joining a fraternity or sorority is probably one of the best things you can do,” he said. “It jumpstarts your professional career.”
@hezelltx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.