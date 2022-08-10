A year in events: UTA events bring fun, tradition and community culture to campus

As a new or returning student to UTA, the university holds many events, from big traditions to smaller get-togethers, that can immerse you in campus life.
After receiving your new student ID or cooling off in the University Center, you take a short walk past the Starbucks and lockers. A bulletin board scattered with various campus event flyers catches your eye.
The flyers display various workout classes, talk series and events to get free food and UTA gear. Maybe you heard about traditions like Homecoming and Bed Races from passing students or at orientation.
The list of events, ranging from Casino Nights to university favorites like Oozeball, muddy up your mind with questions about where to start.
Alexis Lambert, Student Activities assistant director, is new to UTA’s campus, and this fall semester marks her first time experiencing the university’s events. Being a student affairs professional, she’s used to the hustle and bustle but couldn’t imagine coming to campus for the first time without feeling overwhelmed, she said.
Lambert recommends students pick opportunities that best suit them and their interests. She also said to attend events that might be out of one’s comfort zone to discover what’s best.
Maverick Stampede
The two-week series of events is held at the start of the semester and gives students a chance to engage with the university, Lambert said. The compilation will include about 60 events, such as MavsMeet Convocation, Activity Fair Day and Waffleopolis.
For a new student, this might mean your first week welcomes you to the College Park Center for MavsMeet Convocation. While there, you listen to several alumni and faculty figures speak, as performances from student groups, UTA’s Dance Team and band break up the speakers.
You then might mingle with other students and score some free food at the MavsMeet After Party, which takes place right after the convocation. Another event you might attend is Waffleopolis to build your own treat.
Sometime after, you can learn about the various student organizations on campus at the Activity Day Fair.
Oozeball
As the last of the summer heat fades into the fall, UTA’s muddiest tradition arrives on campus. Oozeball, hosted by Campus Recreation, is held on the last Friday of every September.
The tradition dates back to 1989, when students gathered to play volleyball on a not-so-traditional mud court. Numerous teams sign up to participate in the tournament.
When Josh Hale, sports program assistant director, first pulled into the packed parking lot to watch Oozeball, he said it was like a massive student party.
“It’s unlike any other,” Hale said. “I mean, I really can’t put into words what it is like.”
Tucked in a corner at Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive, volleyball courts that have been previously filled with topsoil and sprayed down to make soupy mud entice dozens of students to slosh around and blanket with brown.
As a student, you can come to watch or play. Either way, you’re decked out in an old T-shirt, shorts and shoes. If you’re playing, taped shoes are a must and the day is filled with mud-soaked shoes and sweat.
The aftermath?
Maybe you lost your shoes to the court, or you have to spend a few hours washing off the caked mud.
Homecoming
Homecoming is held in November and ushers in various events throughout the week. The tradition also celebrates volleyball, alongside the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
For students, this means seeing the university decked out in blue and orange. The downtown area will be showing school spirit, with decorations of UTA pride and colors.
There are various events like the Homecoming 5K, Street Festival, Parade, pep rally and the Homecoming king and queen’s coronation.
Lambert said it’s important for students to attend events or something that will get them engaged on campus. It’s something fun to participate in and have a shared sense of belonging.
“Without these events, there would not be a sure way to feel connected to the institution,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important to understand your place in the Maverick Country and to be a part of that identity.”
Bed Races
Bed Races is held in the spring semester and is one of UTA’s longest-running events, dating back over 30 years.
The tradition takes place at Maverick Stadium, where teams race each other 40 yards by pushing a bed on wheels with a teammate on top of the mattress, Hale said.
When Lambert first heard of the tradition, she thought it was intense and that students must prepare for weeks to race, she said.
Having traditions like these is what makes UTA unique because students won’t find it anywhere else, she said.
The tradition encourages students to dress in costume to match the event’s theme. In past years, the themes ranged from Candy Land to ’90s cartoons.
You might see yourself gathering a few friends to race down 40 yards. Maybe you’re the one on the mattress, holding on while the bed is pushed or you’re cheering on the teams by the sidelines dressed in a colorful costume.
International Week
International Week is an annual celebration that takes place in the first week of April and celebrates UTA’s international population. The event is a week long, student-run and supported by the Office of International Education, said Global Engagement director Adam Sichta.
The upcoming International Week marks the 46th at UTA, Sichta said. The event sees food fairs, talent and fashion shows.
As a student walking around the International Food Fair, this means immersing yourself in elotes, tamales, dumplings and other cultural foods. Throughout the week, you can attend various shows highlighting the fashion and culture of many UTA students.
“It’s so important to get engaged, to get involved, to put yourself out there and to learn from that because it’s going to benefit you in so many different areas for the rest of your life,” Sichta said.
