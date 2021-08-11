Where to begin when navigating UTA's Greek life

As a transfer student, Ashley Alvarado, management and marketing sophomore, wanted to make more friends when she got to UTA in spring 2021. But she found it difficult as classes were online, so she looked into sorority life.
Alvarado immediately felt at home after attending Delta Delta Delta’s events.
Joining a Greek life organization is a lifetime membership, and members learn soft skills and have networking opportunities, said Kelli Vincent, Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life director. With 26 different fraternities and sororities to choose from, the Greek life at UTA can be overwhelming. But doing research and attending Greek life events are some of the best ways to figure out if it’s suitable for an individual, she said.
“I think that’s what can be the most overwhelming piece is, from the outside looking in, you just see a lot of Greek letters and maybe different colors,” Vincent said. “[But] each group has a different personality.”
Each organization has a different application process, and she recommends students begin by exploring their options on the organizations’ social media and the fraternity and sorority life website.
All the organizations require a financial, academic and time commitment. Financially, fees can range from a couple hundred dollars to $2,000 in the first semester, which accounts for insurance, registration and programming fees. Academically, organizations require students to have a minimum GPA ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 at the time of application. Lastly, students should consider how much time they could invest into their chosen organizations.
Some fraternities and sororities also require students to take at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Finance senior Edmund Mattler has been a Delta Tau Delta member since fall 2018. He spends about five to 10 hours a week on fraternity-related activities.
Delta Tau Delta has philanthropy efforts benefitting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to fighting type 1 diabetes. The fraternity holds fundraising events like bake sales on campus for the foundation.
Delta Delta Delta dedicates its philanthropy efforts toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The sorority hosts fundraising events like letter writing to encourage individuals to donate and running food sales. All earnings are donated to the hospital.
Mattler said he found a support group in his fraternity. He knows he can count on them for anything from changing apartments to studying for exams.
“I always have a group of guys that I can call on and have [them] help me out,” he said.
For Athena Bonner, communications studies senior and Delta Delta Delta member, it’s also about the connections that she has made with people. She said she has met people she didn’t think she would have otherwise.
Bonner said while some might have the media-perception of Greek life people being shallow or fake, in her experience, it hasn’t been like that at all. She has found it to be an inclusive community and a wonderful way to make friends, she said.
Four of the 12 sororities and two of the 13 fraternities have houses on campus, but students don’t need to live in one of the houses to be part of Greek life.
Students can become a fraternity or sorority member regardless of whether they’re living on campus, near campus or are commuters, Vincent said.
Students can keep up with the latest Greek life events by visiting their MavOrgs page or following them on social media. Vincent encourages students to attend events like the Welcome Back BBQ on Friday during the first week of the semester.
“It can be a little overwhelming to walk into ‘cause it’s a big event, but it’s just a great way to meet other UTA students,” she said. “That’s really what we want students to do, is just to make friendships, and the joining piece can come later.”
